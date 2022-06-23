Well-deserved standing ovation at Calendar Girls The Musical opening night at Brighton Theatre Royal

Calendar Girls The Musical is at Brighton's Theatre Royal until Saturday

I think it is safe to say the opening night of Calendar Girls The Musical at the Theatre Royal in Brighton was a huge success.

I'm not sure I've ever been to the theatre and felt such a rollercoaster of emotions and heard such loud cheering and clapping after every scene and song as I did last night (Wednesday, June 22).

The cast from the Brighton & Hove Operatic Society (BHOS) were simply amazing. Every one of them shone up there on the stage and captured the individual traits of their characters with care and conviction.

Together, they achieved something really special. They pulled the audience in and made us feel like we were right there beside them for every twist and turn of the inspiring story – the story of a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute deciding to do a nude calendar to raise money after the death of a much-loved husband.

From the heart-wrenching hospital waiting room scenes which had us crying along with the flawless Tania Newton, to the brilliantly funny moments which had us crying with laughter.

When the ladies pose for the calendar photos, it really did feel like we sat in the WI hall, giving them some much-needed support and encouragement and laughing along with them as dared to bare!

And, the singing... oh my, it was wonderful. Songs penned by Gary Barlow, combined with the stunning voices and harmonies of the members of the BHOS and the live band hidden under the front of the stage, was such a powerful combination.

I really thought the whole cast was fantastic but I just loved Tania Newton's portrayal of Annie. She played the part with such warmth and effortless perfection, her West End experience shining through.

Emma Edwards as her best friend Chris was also fault-less and Jim Apted as Annie's lovely husband John was so endearing. The younger actors playing Tommo, Danny and Jenny (James Hoare, Nathan Reeve and Evie McGuire on the opening night who were all excellent) adding some brilliant banter to the show, helping to break up some of the sadder moments.

I was not surprised at all that the audience was up on its feet the second the show came to an end. If you have not booked tickets yet for this show, then you must!