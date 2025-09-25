Well-loved St Leonards' business closing after more than a decade

Owned by Kate Rosie, the shop houses thousands of collectables, antiques, vintage clothing and fancy dress, and all of the stock there is available for rent or purchase. Set designers regularly buy items for use in shows such as EastEnders. Recently, all of the shop's books were purchased for a set in the new Highlander movie, now scheduled to start filming in early 2026.

Kate explains how it all started: "I was in the civil service for nearly 25 years, and I woke up one morning and said to my husband, Alex, I've had enough. I need to do something entirely different.

"My dad (George Stevens) had a wonderful shop in Lewes called the Boxroom. It was a tiny shop, with just as much stuff as I have in here. All of my ideas have come from him. I named the shop after my lifelong friend Teddy Tinker (Kate's teddy bear that she's had all of her life and still has today)."

She said: "Everything changed after Covid. I had 22 stallholders in here. They were all paying me rent, they were all working here voluntarily, and then of course, Covid hit, and we were closed.

"We tried to start again, but people were buying online and not coming to me anymore for fancy dress and other things. My 6-year lease is up for renewal on December 1, and I've decided not to renew it. I wanted to stay in this shop until I retired, but it hasn't happened, and sometimes you have to tick a box and say it's been amazing."

The shop will close in mid-November and is currently hosting a half-price sale in the lead-up to its closure. However, Kate will be opening a new shop at 83 Queens Road, Hastings, called Teddy Tinker's Tiny Treasures, which is expected to open just before Christmas.

She explains: "I've been collecting little tiny special items for a long time, in case I had to do something else, which is why it's going to be called Teddy Tinker's Tiny Treasures.

"The ephemera here is what a lot of people are worried about, that I'm not going to take it with me. I've had hundreds of messages about all the local postcards, the lovely old photographs, and the music. I have 15,000 sheets of beautiful sheet music, and a lot of it is rare.

"My new landlord is going to build a staircase, so that there's a small basement downstairs where we'll have public access, and down there I'll have all of the ephemera."

She added: "I'd like to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. It's been an amazing 12 years. We've had some fantastic staff over those years. We've had wonderful events, and we've also had the most incredible customers. I hope that they'll all come and see me in my new shop."

You can follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TeddyTinkers

