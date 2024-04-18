Wellbeing Week is marked at Collyer's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PAT dog visits have proved popular during previous Wellbeing Weeks and this continued with resident PAT dog, Pie, and a visit by her friend, Isla. Time spent with both dogs allowed students a break from study and thoughts of looming exams. Pie’s owner, Holly Ashfield, explained: “Pie and I love coming into Collyer’s! I’ve really noticed how she puts a smile on pretty much everybody’s face, both students and staff. She brings people together who haven’t met before and creates friendships.”

Helen Bolger, Collyer’s Head of Student Wellbeing, said: “Wellbeing Week provides a space in which we can focus on mental health and wellbeing, including the chance to engage in a different type of lesson. A visit by Tyler Allen from Brinsbury College changed the usual classroom scene from Maths to Exotic Animals and this was a star attraction with students who enjoyed the distraction from study and felt the wellbeing benefits. Holding snakes was something that not many students had experienced before!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...