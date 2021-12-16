Were you at Seaford Magic?

Seaford Magic

Cllr. Rodney Reed, Mayor of Seaford praised everyone involved for holding

Christmas Magic this year, despite blustery weather making last minute relocations necessary.

He said: “The sight of many children walking up Broad

The lights go on

Street with the lanterns they had just made and the noise the children made during

the ‘count down’ and ‘switch on’ will stay with me as happy memories for a long

time."

At the performance stage hosted by Shannon Smith at The Crouch, a mix of vocalists, musicians and other contemporary

Did you follow the Golden Ticket trail?

performances entertained throughtout the day.

Seaford Town Football Club opened their bar to tthe public and supported the festivities with some warming mulled wine.

The Highland Joker Bubble Extraordinaire was busy with lots of fascinated children

enjoying the bubble shows throughout the day.

Families were encouraged to take part in the Golden Ticket Trail. 13

independent shops took part by displaying a Golden Ticket and a letter in their

window display to combine together to make a word. Once the trail had been

completed, Scoop & Weigh handed out at surprise gift in exchange for the golden

word!