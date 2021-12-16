Were you at Seaford Magic?
Crowds turned out for the return of Seaford's Christmas event.
Cllr. Rodney Reed, Mayor of Seaford praised everyone involved for holding
Christmas Magic this year, despite blustery weather making last minute relocations necessary.
He said: “The sight of many children walking up Broad
Street with the lanterns they had just made and the noise the children made during
the ‘count down’ and ‘switch on’ will stay with me as happy memories for a long
time."
At the performance stage hosted by Shannon Smith at The Crouch, a mix of vocalists, musicians and other contemporary
performances entertained throughtout the day.
Seaford Town Football Club opened their bar to tthe public and supported the festivities with some warming mulled wine.
The Highland Joker Bubble Extraordinaire was busy with lots of fascinated children
enjoying the bubble shows throughout the day.
Families were encouraged to take part in the Golden Ticket Trail. 13
independent shops took part by displaying a Golden Ticket and a letter in their
window display to combine together to make a word. Once the trail had been
completed, Scoop & Weigh handed out at surprise gift in exchange for the golden
word!
Meanwhile Party Emporium joined in with its Santa’s Grotto (booking required).