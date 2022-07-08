West Chiltington village raises £2000 at Ukrainian Appeal concert

The event was organised and run by a group of local musicians who also performed with friends. A mix of instruments including guitars, melodian, whistles, harp, violin, keyboard and piano supported vocal and harmony singers.
The evening opened contemporary folk songs performed by Earworm, a violin, guitar and vocal duo.
An energetic dance routine was performed by two Ukrainian women, currently staying with host families. They were joined by a group of other Ukrainians to sing a traditional folk song.
Drumlin, an accomplished folk harmony duo started the second half of the concert followed by the youngest performer of the evening, an 18 year old talented Ukrainian pianist who received a standing ovation.
The evening was rounded off by local group Shipwrecked, and musicians from amongst the whole company, who packed the stage and finished the concert with a rousing Irish song.