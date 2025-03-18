Soap actors, TikTok influencers and reality TV stars got a kick out of a charity football match raising funds for a Sussex children's hospice at Bognor Regis Town FC on Sunday, March 16.

The fundraisers, including Dean Gaffney of EastEnders fame and a whole host of Love Island and Married at First Sight contestants, joined forces for charity.

The match was put on to raise money for Chestnut Tree House in front of a crowd of more than 700 at Nyewood Lane.

Sellebrity Soccer UK organised the fixture, and Apprentice star Phil Turner, whose team eventually lost 9-7, helped sponsor the match through his award-winning Turner's Pies business.

Phil Turner was a finalist in S18 of The Apprentice series. He starred in the charity match. (Photo: Lyn Phillips)

Phil, who was runner-up on the hit BBC show last year, said: “The work Chestnut Tree House do is simply wonderful and we were chuffed so many supporters come along to enjoy the day and give what they could to help with the financing of the hospice.”

A spokesperson for the charity said the support was very welcome, adding: “Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire.

"Thanks to support from the local community, children and families who know they don’t have long together have the chance to live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them.

“The generosity of the local community makes this happen. Almost £6 million is needed every year to provide hospice care for local children and their families.

Cal The Dragon in action. He has 1.9 million followers on TikTok alone! (Photo: Lyn Phillips)

Very little of this comes from the government. The rest comes from the amazing donations we receive, fundraising, gifts in wills, shops, the Chestnut Tree House lottery and volunteering.”

Simon Cook, general manager of the football club, said: "We were delighted to host the event and were thrilled that it was a great success. It’s the second year we have hosted and plans are already under way for next year too."