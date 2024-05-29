Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beachgoers were evacuated from a beach in West Sussex following reports of a possible ordnance under the sand.

Selsey Coastguard were called on Sunday May 26 at 3.26pm to West Wittering beach, and a cordon was put in place until the bomb squad arrived to the location.

Once the E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) arrived on scene they carried out a controlled explosion on the beach.

A spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Team said: “If you come across anything suspicious on the beach please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away.

Beachgoers were evacuated from a beach in West Sussex following reports of a possible ordnance under the sand. Picture: Selsey Coastguard Team

"Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on nearby beaches has been found to still be highly explosive, so please don't touch it and call and ask for the Coastguard.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial and ask for the Coastguard.”