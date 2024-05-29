West Sussex beach evacuated as bomb exploded
Selsey Coastguard were called on Sunday May 26 at 3.26pm to West Wittering beach, and a cordon was put in place until the bomb squad arrived to the location.
Once the E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) arrived on scene they carried out a controlled explosion on the beach.
A spokesperson for the Selsey Coastguard Team said: “If you come across anything suspicious on the beach please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away.
"Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on nearby beaches has been found to still be highly explosive, so please don't touch it and call and ask for the Coastguard.
"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial and ask for the Coastguard.”
Crews from the team stood down and returned to station at 7.15pm.
