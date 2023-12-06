West Sussex care home ‘stars’ recognised at national award ceremony

A West Sussex Ukrainian support worker and a catering assistant have been recognised for their outstanding contribution during the past year at the annual Shaw Star Awards 2023.

The 14th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony took place at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire on Thursday 23 November and was hosted by Welsh singer, TV presenter and actor Wynne Evans, best known as the face of GoCompare, and the recently crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2023.

Anastasiia Muzychenko, a support worker at Croft Meadow in Steyning, West Sussex, won the ‘Rising Star’ award after being nominated by staff members and residents’ families. The award - sponsored by Cedar Green - recognises and celebrates team members who are new to Shaw but have made a positive impact on their team and residents in a short period of time.

Mrs Muzychenko moved to the UK from Ukraine, leaving her husband behind to fight in the war.When she attended her interview at Croft Meadow, she had a translator with her. In a little over a year, she has progressed from working in the domestic team, kitchen and is now, after attending English lessons, a support worker.

Anastasiia Muzychenko, ‘Rising Star’ award winner

She was commended by colleagues for being selfless and always putting other people’s needs first.

Mrs Muzychenko said: “I have a lot to be thankful for and I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given by the team at Croft Meadow. I have been welcomed from day one. It brings me great joy to give something back and support our residents. To be recognised with this award for the work I do is wonderful.”

Mrs Muzychenko was one of eight award winners who were recognised at the event, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members across Shaw’s 60 UK facilities.

Anita Bell, a catering assistant at Mill River Lodge in Horsham, West Sussex, won the ‘Service Support’ award after being nominated by staff members and residents’ families.The award - sponsored by Camascope - recognises and celebrates team members who are not involved in the direct delivery of care but strive to improve the overall wellbeing of residents.

Anita Bell, Service Support award winner

She was commended by colleagues for her talent, passion and creativity in the kitchen which has had a profound impact on the home’s residents.

Ms Bell said: “It can be quite a challenge to make modified meals exciting and appealing to the eye, but I enjoy a challenge and I really enjoy having to come up with new, creative ways to meet the dietary needs of each resident. It’s fantastic to be recognised with this award.”

Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, added: “The Shaw Star Awards are always the highlight of our calendar and this year’s event was no exception. The quality of submissions was terrific, and it was – as always – extremely hard to pick a winner from the incredibly talented pool of finalists.

“As an employee-owned company it is important that we celebrate the Shaw family, so I want to say a huge congratulations to Anastasiia and Anita, our other winners and also all the nominees – all of whom exemplify Shaw’s ethos of going above and beyond to provide the best possible care to our residents.”

As part of the event, the guests were treated to a powerful burst of song from Wynne Evans and also to music from rock and pop covers band, The Forgery, and a prize draw sponsored by Arjo.