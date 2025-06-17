West Sussex: Chichester amongst UK’s shortest working week areas, according to study

New research reveals that some residents of West Sussex are enjoying some of the shortest working hours in the UK.

According to data analysed by QR Code Generator from the Office for National Statistics, Chichester and Lewes both rank in the top five for the least time spent at work each week.

Lewes workers clock an average of just 30 hours and 18 minutes per week, making it the fourth shortest working week in the country. Meanwhile, neighbouring Chichester ranks fifth, with an average of 30 hours and 30 minutes, which is significantly below the UK national average of 33 hours and 6 minutes.

The findings suggest a growing trend toward work-life balance in parts of West Sussex.

Only the Orkney Islands, West Devon, and Moray ranked higher than Lewes in terms of the shortest work weeks. At the other end of the scale, Redditch residents are working the hardest, with 168 minutes more than the national average.

The study ranked areas using 2024 ONS data, examining average weekly hours worked and factoring in the estimated number of workers in each location.

As flexible and hybrid working models continue to gain popularity, West Sussex appears to be at the forefront of redefining traditional working patterns.