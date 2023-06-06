West Sussex Consultants reach Paris after their BIKE4TUF ride from London

Barny Chappell, James Hicks, Will Britnell and Chris Down, West Sussex Urologists, joined the BIKE4TUF challenge this weekend- taking them from London to Paris on two wheels!

They've arrived. 370km in the saddle!

This year saw the 10th anniversary of the popular BIke4TUF cycle ride. To celebrate this 10 year milestone the cyclists, made up of teams from across the UK, left London on Thursday 1 June 2023 for a 300 mile cycle challenge that saw them cross the Channel and arrive in Paris on Saturday June 3.

“We've finished! 370kms on the saddle! Thanks to the team, made up of surgeons, nurses, patients and friends. Now time for a hot bath to soothe my tired legs!” said Mr James Hicks upon arrival on Saturday afternoon.

Mr William Britnell added: “We had fantastic weather, great company and a tailwind! We worked as a team, leaving no one behind as we rolled past the Arc De Triomphe. I'm pleased to report no injuries or breakdowns either.”

Why, you might ask are people fundraising for The Urology Foundation (TUF) and the answer is because one in every two people will be affected by a urological cancer or condition in their lifetime, ruining hundreds of thousands of lives a year.

Mr Barnaby Chappell explains: “The money raised by this challenge, organised in aid of The Urology Foundation, will enable TUF to continue in their vital work and to make a very real difference.”

Prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular and penile cancers effect nearly 75,000 new patients each year and bladder and kidney problems affect up to a quarter of the population.

The Urology Foundation is the only UK's only charity representing all urological conditions from the 5 urology cancers through to conditions such as kidney stones and and incontinence. The Urology Foundation mission is simple - to save lives and the suffering caused by urology cancers and diseases. They achieve this through ground breaking research, health care professional training in technical skills and innovative technologies, education and awareness.