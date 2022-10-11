West Sussex County Council determined to be 'winter ready'
West Sussex County Council has announced its intention to be ‘winter ready’ this year, even if there is ‘no hint of icy weather.’
A fleet of 19 gritters will be taking to roads across the county on Sunday (October 15) to test winter readiness for when temperatures drop.
This annual ‘dry run’ prepares the county council to keep main roads, as well as busy bus routes and approaches to schools and hospitals safe as the threat of icy weather grows.
Drivers, hired by contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places, check their vehicles are in good working order and use the run as an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the routes.
They also note any problems – like overgrown hedges – that need attention ahead of severe weather later in the year, and think of ways to make the run more efficient
To find out more about how the county council decides which roads to grit, this year’s gritting routes and the ins and outs of winter planning, visit westsussex.gov.ukResidents can also follow West Sussex Highways on Twitter, using the hashtag #GritterTwitter to see the council’s daily decision on whether to send the gritters out.
Council officers monitor the weather daily from October 1 to April 30 and make a daily decision about whether or not to grit the roads based on a number of criteria. Gritting routes cover nearly 1,700km of highway, including all A and B roads and routes of major local importance like bus routes, access to emergency service bases, hospitals, schools and large industrial establishments.
Stocks, which start out at around 8,000 tonnes of salt, are carefully monitored throughout the season, and the council also supports town and parish councils by topping up grit bins at the start of the winter period.
Since grit takes time to work on roads, drivers are always asked to take their time and work to the conditions during periods of inclement weather, in order avoid collisions and injury.
