A Burgess Hill couple renewed their wedding vows at a special service with Father Christmas at the weekend.

Ian and Maureen Holt, who married 53 years ago, helped raise funds for the Budding Foundation charity with a ceremony at the new grotto at South Downs Heritage Centre, Hassocks, on Sunday, November 19.

The couple married in 1970 when they were just 16 and 18 after meeting at Ian’s brother’s birthday party a few years earlier.

Budding Foundation founder Clive Gravett said: “We are thrilled to be able to put on this fun event for them and their family and friends and spread some good news and happiness when there is so much bad news in the world at the moment.”

Ian and Maureen Holt from Burgess Hill married 53 years ago and renewed their vows with Father Christmas at the new grotto at South Downs Heritage Centre, Hassocks. Photo: Archie Tipple

He continued: “We’ve had a few people enquire about being married by Santa in the last couple of years, so it may become as popular as being married by Elvis in Las Vegas. We knew Maureen and Ian had been married for a long time, so we asked if they’d consider renewing their vows for charity with Santa. We were absolutely delighted when they said yes.”

The Budding Foundation is based in Sussex and supports children who deal with social deprivation, trauma or disability. Grotto ticket sales for this year have already passed £60,000.