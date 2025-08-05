West Sussex Cowdray Maize Maze officially open - in photos

With its Wild West design featuring a horseshoe, cowboy hat and boots, the Cowdray Maize maze is now open.
As well as exploring the maze, visitors can also pick flowers from a sunflower and wildflower picking patch and enjoy refreshments while taking in views of the Lawns Polo fields towards Cowdray Ruins.
A statement from Cowdray read: “This year there are also a fantastic line up of exclusive events including a Harvest Hoedown on Saturday 9th August which is a night of country music, dancing and Wild West Fun.
"There are sip and snip evenings on Fridays throughout August with visitors picking their own flowers, enjoying the sunset and having a refreshing drink while listening to acoustic music.
"The Open-Air Cinema Weekend is from Friday 22nd August to Sunday 24th August where you can choose from sing-along favourite Rocketman, western classic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the dazzling Barbie.”
The Maize Maze opened to the public on Friday, August 1 and is open seven days a week.
The standard entry is £7.50, and for children three years and younger entry is free.
To find out more and to book for the Maize Maze or the events, visit www.cowdray.co.uk/maize-maze.
