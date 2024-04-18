West Sussex dance school brings home the goods

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local school took 12 dancers to the three day event held in Dymchurch, Kent.

With some of them competing in over 10 events, they managed so bring back over 60 trophies, including two of the overall grand final prizes which the dancers claim was a struggle to fit in the car on the return journey!

Two of the teachers Courtney Collins and Darcey Collins, who make up part of this family run team, put hours of work into the routines and practice to make sure everything was perfect for the big event which had over 200 dancers competing.

Dancers who attended the Romney Sands Championship and their trophies

Principal Justine Collins Fairbanks comments on how outstanding they were and how amazing the parents were supporting them.

She said: “We have such a fantastic team, parents carers dancers teaching staff, they are so full of enthusiasm, and to dance and keep fit and perform at such a high standard we are over the moon."

Justdance Academy was established in 1990.