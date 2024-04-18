West Sussex dance school brings home the goods
The local school took 12 dancers to the three day event held in Dymchurch, Kent.
With some of them competing in over 10 events, they managed so bring back over 60 trophies, including two of the overall grand final prizes which the dancers claim was a struggle to fit in the car on the return journey!
Two of the teachers Courtney Collins and Darcey Collins, who make up part of this family run team, put hours of work into the routines and practice to make sure everything was perfect for the big event which had over 200 dancers competing.
Principal Justine Collins Fairbanks comments on how outstanding they were and how amazing the parents were supporting them.
She said: “We have such a fantastic team, parents carers dancers teaching staff, they are so full of enthusiasm, and to dance and keep fit and perform at such a high standard we are over the moon."
Justdance Academy was established in 1990.
Call Darcey for the newly launched Worthing class on 07494 119882 or Justine on 07777692632. alternatively you can email [email protected]