A farmer in West Sussex, who has been involved in the delivery of much-needed aid and vehicles to Ukraine, said support is needed from the UK more than ever before.

James Baird, of Home Farm, Climping, became a host to Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion in 2021.

With the war still going on, the BBC has reported that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to reveal a ‘victory plan’ to President Joe Biden on Thursday. However, the people on the ground are still suffering.

James explained: “I established a distribution centre in a city called Kryvyi Rih.

James said there is an 'unfolding humanitarian crisis' in Ukraine. Photo contributed

“I found trusted volunteers there and we rented a building. We are planning to take them ten tonnes of aid, per month, throughout the winter.

“Around 340 people registered for assistance. These are made up from single mothers, war widows, injured service people, disabled people. People who are finding great difficulty in the war. Many people are struggling to sustain their living. There is an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

“We are trying to identify where help is needed. When you get on the ground, you realise people are struggling.

“There are high rates of unemployment with no job opportunities. It’s a perpetual downward spiral and debts are spiralling.

James has helped to deliver dozens of vehicles, packed with much-needed aid, to Ukraine. Photo contributed

“Ukraine need our help more now than any other stage of the war and increasingly so.

“Really good people in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have been gathering aid. We have been standing outside supermarkets raising awareness and people have been very generous, buying extra food and putting it in our trolleys.”

Mr Baird said he ‘took a decision early on in the water’ to help Ukrainian people by becoming a host.

He said: “The county council pay hosts money. We didn't do it for the money so we used that money to help out our guests.

James Baird (left), of Home Farm, Climping, became a host to Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion in 2021. Photo contributed

“We bought them shopping and bicycles for the children and helped them with deposits for cars and that kind of thing. That money kept coming in from the council.

“I'd seen in the Farmers Weekly, an article called ‘pick-ups for peace – by farmers who take pick-up trucks to Ukraine and they are used for air defence.

“I bought a pick-up and went out there in September last year. I quite enjoyed it so I went back a second time.

“I was on a bus in Lviv. A Ukrainian man named Denis introduced himself as a farmer who takes trucks to the front line for medics and combatants.

“I said I would help him by bringing two more. My wife, daughter and I went out in January with a pick-up truck towing another car in a trailer.

“We delivered them to Denis and we set up a group of volunteer drivers. There's 70 vehicles in total now, including ten HGVs and a couple of ambulances. I don't know how many tonnes of aid we have provided.”

Mr Baird, who owns a business and land in Climping, said he was inspired to help in the early days of the war.

He explained: “When the war kicked off, we had 4,000 tonnes of weight in stock here which more or less doubled in price overnight. There was blood at the end of these prices and some of the money belonged to Ukraine.

“That was my personal way of justifying buying cars and trucks to send back there.

“Local people have donated cars which we've taken over. The message is that if people want to help, there is a way they can help. We will distribute things to those who need it.”

These are the items currently needed in the Kryvyi Rih region: wax and candles; washing powder; shaving machines; shaving foam; shampoo; shower gel; wet wipes; dry wipes; toilet paper; tea; coffee; Mivina; quick-cooking soups; canned food; stew; pasta and rice; dishwashing detergent, socks; blankets and winter clothes.

If you would like to offer support, please contact James via [email protected] or by calling 07966 434 323.