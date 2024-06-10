West Sussex Festival of Flowers event draws in over 10,000 visitors

Guests were 'delighted' with the displays (Photo: Daniel Boss).

From the 5th to the 8th of June 2024, over 10,000 visitors experienced 60 spectacular floral creations as part of Chichester Cathedral’s biennial Festival of Flowers.

Designed by Florist Hannah Howell (Tawny Flower Studio), each of the arrangements responded to the theme of ‘Creation’ and were developed by florists, enthusiasts and community groups from across Sussex. Special floral arrangements were also set-up in the Cathedral’s three military chapels, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

She said: “The theme this year is creation. We’ve taken that quite broadly, including things like planets added into the mix this year.

“We've also got extracts from Genesis from the Bible. They've all been represented with flower displays throughout the cathedral.”

Chichester Cathedral, West Sussex (Photo: Daniel Boss).

Describing their experience, visitors commented: “A beautiful feast for the senses. Well done and thank you to all involved in creating this event and stunning displays” and “No words to describe... absolutely amazing! Well done to all involved”.

The Festival of Flowers is a biennial event organised by Chichester Cathedral Restoration & Development Trust. The Festival has raised over £1.2million towards the cost of restoration work over the past 22 years.

Sunday Times international best-selling author and Cicestrian Kate Mosse CBE was the Patron of the 2024 Festival. Speaking of its success, Kate said: “Colour, imagination, skill, artistry, poetry in flowers, this year's Festival of Flowers exceeded all expectations.

The expressions on the faces of visitors, the lines queuing waiting to come in, the mixture of emotions, the sheer beauty on display, it was a magical four days. A huge congratulations to everyone involved, from the designers and organisers to the committee, volunteers and sponsors. It was an honour to be part of it."

For years the Festival, and the adjoining Market, have led to a rise in footfall in Chichester’s city-centre, benefitting the diverse community of shops, eateries and businesses.

CEO of the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) Helen Marshall, said: “The Festival of Flowers is a highlight for our city, drawing visitors who contribute to the vibrancy of our local economy.

"This year, businesses like Winter's Moon and Albaray built upon the Festival's charm with special window displays, reflecting the creativity and community spirit that make Chichester unique.