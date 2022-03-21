West Sussex Fire and Rescue provide update on Midhurst fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic: Steve Robards

Station 43 Midhurst reported at 7.19am that both Chichester and Haselmere fire services were called to a fire in a domestic fla

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7.17am we were called to a kitchen fire on Apple Tree Road, Midhurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Crews from Midhurst and Chichester were in attendance, as well as one crew from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.

“On arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire which was isolated in the kitchen.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”