West Sussex Fire and Rescue to showcase former fire helmets at Ashes to Art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attendees can view each piece of art up close and place a bid to win their favourite concept via the online auction which is being hosted on Peoples Fundraising.

The event comes after artists were encouraged to submit design concepts to show how they would use a decommissioned fire helmet as a canvas. In total over 60 designs were submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful local artists have since been working hard to transform the treasured fire helmets into unique works of art to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Former fire helmets will be seen in a whole new light as West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service pull up the curtain on the Ashes to Art exhibition. Picture: West Sussex Fire and Rescue