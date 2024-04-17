West Sussex Fire and Rescue to showcase former fire helmets at Ashes to Art exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Attendees can view each piece of art up close and place a bid to win their favourite concept via the online auction which is being hosted on Peoples Fundraising.
The event comes after artists were encouraged to submit design concepts to show how they would use a decommissioned fire helmet as a canvas. In total over 60 designs were submitted.
The successful local artists have since been working hard to transform the treasured fire helmets into unique works of art to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
Residents looking to bid on your favourite helmet can request more photographs by emailing [email protected], or view all the helmets in person at Worthing Town Hall between Tuesday April 16 and Friday, April 19.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.