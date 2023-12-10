West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has seven new recruits

Seven new firefighters have joined the fire service in West Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has welcomed its latest cohort of retained firefighters following the service’s third and final pass out parade of the year.

A pass out parade was held at Platinum House on Friday (December 8) after the recruits completed their intensive two-week training course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pass out parades are a long-standing fire service tradition which gives new firefighters an opportunity to showcase a selection of their skills to a proud audience of family, friends and colleagues.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has welcomed its latest cohort of retained firefighters following the service’s third and final pass out parade of the year. Photo: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Assistant chief fire officer, Peter Rickard, presented the recruits with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “Seeing recruits on the day they complete their training and officially become firefighters is one of the greatest privileges I have in my role.

“The county has gained seven amazing firefighters and I wish them all long and prosperous careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said this ‘feels like a fantastic way to mark the start of a new era’ of training for the service, having the ‘latest generation of firefighters there to see the red ribbon being cut’.

He added: “This is the second course to be held at our new training centre, and during the course our new recruits were able to attend the official opening ceremony of Platinum House.

“I wish each and every one of our new firefighters the very best as they embark on this exciting journey.”

The recruits, and where they’ll be based, are as follows:

- Dan Dummer – Chichester Fire Station

- Zac Simpson – Chichester Fire Station

- Niall Heaton – Bognor Regis Fire Station

- Jack Thomas - Partridge Green Fire Station

- Jacob Jones – Worthing Fire Station

- Joss Relf - East Wittering Fire Station

- Colin Richardson – Hurstpierpoint Fire Station