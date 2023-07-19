West Sussex firefighter's pay halved a year after life-changing accident

Firefighter Jack Magee has been off work ever since March 2022, when he was trapped in an explosion while attending an incident in Chichester.

The accident left him with serious burns on both hands, requiring several surgeries and an ongoing course of physical therapy to treat. He has also been receiving counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder, which developed as a result of the incident and his other experiences as a firefighter. Now, Mr Magee has been told West Sussex Fire and Rescue will be halving his pay, despite reassurances that they would not do so.

Mr Magee said he is doing everything he can to return to work but still needs time to recover. With counsellors advising him to stay away from work until at least a summary review, he feels he is being asked to make an impossible decision.

Firefighter Jack Magee is fighting for full pay after he was injured on duty last year. Photo: Jack Magee.

"The only way I could get full pay would be to cover up any issues I’m experiencing, just to get back to work – which could obviously prove really dangerous. I feel like I’ve been left on my own. When I joined the brigade, I did so thinking it was all about camaraderie, that I’d be joining a group of people who are there for each other, who help one another out.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said the brigade is simply following standard practice by opting to cut Mr Magee’s pay: “At West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service we follow the nationally agreed terms and conditions for sick pay and pay in relation to injury at work - this includes six months full pay, and six months half pay during sickness absence. However, if the absence is due to an injury sustained at work, individuals will receive 12 months full pay followed by six months half pay.

“We will always support individuals during their absence from work and tailor the support to their individual needs. This could include conversations with Occupational Health, our Trauma Risk Management Team, the Employee Assistance Programme, or confidential counselling.

But Mr Magee’s colleagues insist the half pay measure is discretionary and, eager to fight his corner, have launched a Change.org petition to pressure West Sussex Fire and Rescue into paying the injured firefighter his full salary. After launching last week, it has garnered more than 2,000 signatures, with family, friends and colleagues lending support.

"I’m quite lucky to have so much support from my network of friends, and there’s a group of firefighters who have really had my back, but it’s not the point. We shouldn’t be in this position,” he said.

"The fire service talks about its code of ethics, and they’ve completely gone against that for the sake of a bit of money. I don’t want to exploit the sick pay, I’ve always wanted to get back to work as soon as possible – but this makes me wonder if they think I’m just playing it up. But the problems I’m going through are very real. It’s had a huge impact.”