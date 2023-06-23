A West Sussex firm has been chosen to grow three-million trees for a nationwide project.

National Highways has awarded Yapton-based Greenwood Plants £2.7million to grow the trees from seed over a five-year period.

The government company, which is responsible for operating, maintaining and improving England’s motorways and major A-roads, has committed to planting at least three-million trees by 2030, and Greenwood has been contracted as the sole supplier for the project.

Greenwood managing director Melanie Asker said: “We are really proud to be supporting National Highways in its goals of reaching net zero and improving biodiversity across the country, principles that are very close to our heart here at Greenwood.”

The native species will include holly, Scots pine, oak, rowan and beech, with plants grown at a nursery near Arundel and at another in Cheshire.

National Highways executive director Malcolm Dare said the positive impact of trees and green spaces on the environment was ‘significant’.

“We are all aware of the consequences of climate change, proving that we can no longer afford to be indifferent or complacent about this issue,” he added. ”That’s why we’re doing all we can to tackle the ecological problems we face by investing in vital projects like these to improve our road network.

“We are proud to be leading this ground breaking investment for the strategic road network. The planting of three-million trees by 2030 shows how seriously we take our role in addressing the climate crisis and building a cleaner, greener future for everyone.”

National Highways said the majority of the trees would be supplied as two-year-old bare-root seedlings, making them easier to transport, quicker to plant and establish.

In addition to the tree-planting project, green-fingered night-owls from National Highways will be busy on verges along the A27.

A spokesperson said: “While most of us are asleep, midnight gardeners won’t just be cutting the grass and collecting litter, they will be planting special seeds for plants that encourage pollinators such as bees, butterflies and beetles.

“Covering an area of more than 35,000 square metres, the same as 49 football pitches, the late-night horticulturists will plant a mixture of wildflower and grass seeds including meadow buttercup, lady’s bedstraw, ragged robin and betony.

“Starting at Chichester, approximately 1.75 tonnes of seeds have already been planted on verges along the A27 all the way to Pevensey.”

For more information on Greenwood, visit www.greenwoodplants.co.uk

1 . Tree-planting project Yapton-based Greenwood Plants has been awarded £2.7million to grown three-million trees for the National Highways project Photo: Greenwood Plants

2 . Tree-planting project National Highways executive director Malcolm Dare with Greenwood Plants managing director Melanie Asker Photo: Greenwood Plants

3 . Tree-planting project The National Highways team on a tour of Greenwood Plants' Fresh Acres Nursery Photo: Greenwood Plants

4 . Tree-planting project Inspecting Scots pine seedlings – they will be among the three-million trees grown as part of the project Photo: Greenwood Plants

