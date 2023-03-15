West Sussex former rescue dog completes lifesaving Turkey earthquake mission

A dog who was adopted from a Sussex charity has just completed a lifesaving search and rescue mission in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Adopted from Dogs Trust Shoreham in 2018, Davey the six-year-old springer spaniel has served with Lancashire Fire and Rescue for nearly five years.

Davey has just returned from his first international deployment, where he spent ten days in the city of Antakya in the Hatay province searching for survivors with UK International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped to find three survivors and provided vital intelligence for the rest of the team about where to focus their rescue efforts.

A dog who was adopted from a Sussex charity has just completed a lifesaving search and rescue mission in Turkey following the earthquake.

Davey is the only rescue dog within his team of eight canines qualified to work internationally with UK ISAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his handler and UK ISAR canine team lead, Lindsay Sielski, Davey was part of Red Team One working on the ground. They arrived within 72 hours of the earthquake with Davey searching around 40 buildings per day.

Speaking about Davey and the rescue mission, Lindsay said: “Our dogs and the work they do is so important in the harshest of environments. Hatay was an assault on the senses with the noise, sights, smells, dust and shattered glass everywhere, but the dogs weren’t distracted from their purpose of finding people alive.

“We worked 18-hour days during which Davey searched tirelessly. He located a female casualty on the first day of searching who went on to be successfully rescued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay holding Davey at Airport along with vet Victoria Phillips

“Davey is a very special search dog. He is so agile and his dexterity is phenomenal. He doesn’t get overly excited on searches, he doesn’t give wrong answers, he works effortlessly and methodically - it is beautiful to witness.

"He has the magical on-off switch. He comes home at the end of the working day with me as part of the family and is a different dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Search dogs like Davey play such a vital role that not only protects the health and safety of all Fire and Rescue teams, but they also protect our mental health by searching in areas we can’t. Davey and the other three dogs deployed to Turkey carried out their work flawlessly.”

Davey arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham in March 2018 as a one-year-old youngster after his owner could no longer care for him.

One month after being handed into Dogs Trust's care, he had begun 12 months training to be a live casualty search and rescue dog in Lancashire. His everyday job with Lancashire Fire and Rescue involves searching collapsed buildings throughout the UK and he also works with Lancashire Police searching for vulnerable missing people.

Assistant Manager Operations at Dogs Trust Shoreham, Vicky Grylls, spotted his potential instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky said: “Davey was an active, fun dog who loved a tennis ball so we knew straight away he could be ideal as a service dog.

"We could see he was a quick learner and we were aware Lindsay was looking for a dog to train up. Davey was a perfect fit and has been a total star ever since.