A family home in West Sussex has been transformed into a haunted house for Halloween.

For the last three years, Phil and Lisa Lee – who live in Nelson Close, Sompting – have been entertaining trick and treaters on Halloween by decorating their house and dressing up.

Last year, Phil decided to make it ‘bigger and better’ by introducing a small marquee, graveyard and walk-through in and around his house.

It was a resounding success – with more than 200 people joining the fun – and now Phil has decided to do it all again, this time for charity. All funds will go towards WBC Cares UK – run by local celebrity and former heavyweight boxer Scott Welch.

"It all started to come about when Covid started,” Phil explained. "It was something people could come and look at for free.

"People loved it last year, we didn't have one bad comment or complaint. We've put more effort into it this year so we will hopefully get a few more people in and raise some money.

“It's been mad all week with people coming up to look. We are just waiting for the showers to stop and it will be rock and roll.”

The haunted house experience will have ‘four scary areas’, including a butchers, graveyard, walk-through and a toy room.

Family friends have dressed up in costumes, with charity buckets collecting for WBC Cares UK.

Phil said: “There will be interaction with the crowd, cemeteries, dolls house for kids to go and get their sweets. It's a big old thing to go round.

“It's taken me about eight weeks, from the start of September. I have used recycled wood, which is even better."

Phil said he has no specific fundraising target in mind, adding: “It's just whatever people can afford. All the money goes into the pot, straight to the charity.

“Personally, I'm a pagan so I celebrate Halloween. It's a festive night for me. I've always had a big interest in Halloween. It's nice to bring that to other people.

“With everything going on at the moment, it's nice for people to come out for a laugh and bring the kids to have some sweets. It will put a smile on their face.

“Happy Halloween, come along if you dare!”

1 . West Sussex home transformed into haunted house for Halloween A family home in Sompting, West Sussex has been transformed into a haunted house for Halloween. Photo: Steve Robards / Sussex World

2 . West Sussex home transformed into haunted house for Halloween A family home in Sompting, West Sussex has been transformed into a haunted house for Halloween. Photo: Steve Robards / Sussex World

3 . West Sussex home transformed into haunted house for Halloween A family home in Sompting, West Sussex has been transformed into a haunted house for Halloween. Photo: Steve Robards / Sussex World