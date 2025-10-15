West Sussex homeless service launches urgent Christmas appeal

This Christmas, while many of us look forward to warmth, comfort and family, too many in our community remain exposed to the bitter cold, sleeping rough in West Sussex.

Sleeping rough exposes people to constant risk: violence, exploitation, cold, malnutrition and despair.

But this winter, there is a new beacon of hope on the horizon, Skywaves House, Turning Tides’ newest and most innovative project, which officially opened in September 2025.

Skywaves House provides 21 self-contained flats for people who were previously sleeping rough in West Sussex.

Each resident has their own home, complete with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom, offering privacy, security and dignity that most have not experienced in a long time.

On-site rooms for doctors, counselling, training and around-the-clock 24/7 care, means help is never more than a few steps away, whether it’s a housing need, health issue or someone to talk to.

Paul Nann, manager of Skywaves House, said: “Skywaves House offers something different.

“What makes this project truly innovative is the type of accommodation we offer. Instead of just providing a room, each resident has their own self-contained flat, complete with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

“This may not sound revolutionary at first, but for the people we support, many of whom have significant and complex needs, the opportunity to have this level of privacy, security and independence is life-changing.

“Rough sleeping means living every moment in public view. Even when emergency housing is available, it almost always involves sharing facilities with strangers.

“Skywaves House offers something different. For the first time in years, our residents can shut their own front door at night and feel safe, with a space that truly belongs to them.

“This sense of security and autonomy gives them the breathing space they need to focus on rebuilding their lives and addressing the challenges that led to homelessness in the first place.

“Our first 21 residents have already moved in, and the reactions have been deeply moving. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of Turning Tides supporters, the local authority and our partner agencies.

“Together, we’ve created something the whole community can be proud of, a project that will make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives and bring us one step closer to ending homelessness in West Sussex.”

The need remains urgent, a record 1,611 people died while homeless in the UK in 2024. Turning Tides may have housed 214 people in the last year, but our hubs and outreach team dealt with over 1,000 people in West Sussex alone.

Each winter, Turning Tides supports hundreds of local people facing homelessness and the devastating effects of poverty and isolation.

Donations from the public are vital to ensure the charity can continue providing warm meals, safe accommodation and support to those who need it most.

This Christmas, you can give the gift of food, warmth, safety and hope.

To donate, please visit https://app.donorfy.com/form/8WE1QCVUE0/ASYX3.

