West Sussex is home to one of the UK’s 'most highly rated walks'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As the leaves start to turn, Brits are gearing up for their annual autumnal walks.
With that in mind, new research from walking shoe experts, FitFlop, reveals the most sought-after autumnal walks across the UK for 2024.
The most searched-for autumn walks in the past month ‘include destinations like London, the New Forest, Scotland, and Cornwall’, the researchers noted.
But, by focusing only on the walks with the highest percentage of five star reviews on Tripadvisor, ‘some popular local walks’ have been revealed ‘outside the more well known ones’.
In sixth place in this top ten list was Cissbury Ring – the most historic hill on the South Downs. The National Trust tourist attraction is near Findon in West Sussex.
FitFlop said the location made the list ‘despite a lack of online popularity.
A spokesperson added: “Down south, Cissbury Ring in West Sussex is popular with previous visitors, seeing 81 per cent five-star reviews from happy walkers, while Hampshire’s New Forest has also earned a positive reputation amongst visitors, again with 81 per cent five-star reviews.”
Richmond Park in London topped the top ten autumnal walks in the UK, whilst Belton House & Park in Lincolnshire topped the ‘five star walks’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.