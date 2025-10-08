West Sussex is named UK's fifth most connected county

West Sussex has been named the fifth most connected county in the UK, according to new research by ultrafast broadband provider Trooli.

The analysis looked at a mix of factors that contribute to a region’s connectivity, from public transport links and broadband speeds to the number of airports, population size, and public Wi-Fi access.

West Sussex earned its place in the top five thanks to its strong transport network and enviable location. The county’s high number of train stations and proximity to Gatwick Airport make it a hub for commuters, while its closeness to London adds to its appeal.

With nearly 900,000 residents, it offers a rare blend of countryside charm and easy accessibility.

The West Midlands topped the list, leading the way with a large network of major train stations and international airports. More than 95% of homes there have access to gigabit broadband, and its population of 2.9 million makes it one of the most connected and well-linked areas in the UK.

Essex took second place for its strong public transport system and prime location, while Hampshire came third. Just 64 miles from London, Hampshire offers train connections to the capital in under two hours and gigabit broadband access for 84% of homes.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, said the company’s mission is to help make the UK more digitally inclusive.

“We’re on a mission to make the UK more digitally inclusive by connecting families and businesses with access to ultrafast internet,” he said.

“Of course, this is just part of the puzzle, and connectivity is more than just technology. It’s about making people’s lives easier – whether that’s hopping on a train to London, jetting off with friends to Spain, or catching up with relatives on the other side of the world via video call.

"It’s how we navigate community and feel included and up-to-date in this fast-paced world.”

He added that the results demonstrate how regions outside the capital are thriving in terms of connectivity. “It’s great to see such a wide variety of areas, from West Sussex to West Yorkshire, all securing places among the most connected counties,” Conibere said.

“It shows that you don’t have to live in London to live a truly connected life, with counties all over the UK offering increasingly fantastic opportunities for businesses, individuals, and families alike.”

The top 10 most connected counties in the UK are the West Midlands, Essex, Hampshire, Greater Manchester, West Sussex, Hertfordshire, Merseyside, West Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, and Surrey.

Trooli’s study analysed data from Every Last Station, the Office of Rail and Road, Ofcom, and the ONS.

Each county was ranked based on population, public transport and Wi-Fi access, the number of gigabit-capable premises, and distance to airports and London, with the highest scores earning the top spots.