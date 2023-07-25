West Sussex landmark features in Ridley Scott film Napoleon featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby

WATCH: NAPOLEON — Official Trailer
The historical epic, which is due to hit big screens in the UK and US later this year, follows the story of infamous story of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Empress Joséphine.
Despite the film following the Gallic exploits of the Emperor, viewers are given a glimpse into one of the most celebrated cultural assets in West Sussex: Petworth House.
In the trailer alone, which was uploaded to YouTube two weeks ago, Petworth House’s Grand Staircase and Marble Hall can be seen as part of the set.
The National Trust-held property posted to social media this week to tell of their excitement: “Can you spot Petworth House? We’re excited to feature in the upcoming epic film ‘Napoleon’, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. In this spectacular trailer you can see the Marble Hall and the Grand Staircase.”