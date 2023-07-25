West Sussex landmark features in Ridley Scott film Napoleon featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Joaquin Phoenix attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Beau Is Afraid" at the Directors Guild of America on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The historical epic, which is due to hit big screens in the UK and US later this year, follows the story of infamous story of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Empress Joséphine.

Despite the film following the Gallic exploits of the Emperor, viewers are given a glimpse into one of the most celebrated cultural assets in West Sussex: Petworth House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the trailer alone, which was uploaded to YouTube two weeks ago, Petworth House’s Grand Staircase and Marble Hall can be seen as part of the set.