West Sussex libraries recognised in this year's British Book Awards

West Sussex County Council was named joint regional winner alongside Winchester Libraries for the Southeast in the library category of this year’s British Book Awards.

The County Council’s library services stood out to judges among 36 finalists for the way they reach out beyond library walls to bring ‘rarely reached communities’ into the world of books.

It’s one of ten winners drawn from across the UK and Ireland and judges say the award, run in association with The Reading Agency and sponsored by publisher DK, is all about celebrating libraries that inspire their communities to engage in reading and the services offered by local libraries.

Philip Jones, editor The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “I’ve loved every minute of the Library of the Year award so far, from the planning to the launch, and now selecting these ten winners. That there are joint-winners, and four high commendations speaks to the tough decisions the judges had to make. Its the libraries and library authorities that do the hard work though, we are just there to support them, and amplify what they do to encourage and develop readers and reading.”

For the British Book Award judges, it was the County Council’s adult literacy classes which gave it the edge over some stiff regional competition, by training more volunteers to support adults learning to read.

“This year’s applications for Library of the Year have been exceptional, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation which libraries harness every day to reach new audiences,” added Karen Napier MBE, CEO, The Reading Agency. “However, the regional and country winners stood out for their creativity and impact. From large-scale authority-wide events, programming with diverse local partners, to careful and targeted initiatives like a book club for adults with Down syndrome, these winners exemplify the power of libraries to engage communities in meaningful ways. As community anchor organisations, the crucial role of libraries’ local partners in delivering these activities shone through, and the shortlisted libraries showed what the lasting legacy of their projects would look like locally.”

The overall regional and country winner of the Library of the Year award will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday 12th May 2025.