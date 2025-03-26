West Sussex location named one of the best places to see the partial solar eclipse

A location in West Sussex has been named as one of the best places to see the partial solar eclipse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partial solar eclipse is set to happen on the 29th March and will be visible from the UK from 10am until noon.

From admiring crystal-clear constellations to witnessing the mesmerising Northern Lights, astro-tourism is rapidly growing in popularity. In 2025, the trend is set to reach new heights, with a 53% increase in travellers seeking destinations to experience the Aurora Borealis, while almost a third (28%) plan to visit Dark Sky Reserves this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help keen stargazers find the perfect location for their next cosmic adventure, Planet Cruise has conducted a study ranking the top global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

An eclipse from 2015

The research considers key factors such as latitude, average elevation, light pollution levels and the number of Instagram posts mentioning the Northern Lights. From Finland to Hawaii, these are the best locations for witnessing the wonders of the night sky.

Black Down in West Sussex secures its place among the UK’s top ten astro-tourism destinations, ranking seventh on the list.

As the highest point in the South Downs National Park, it offers panoramic views and dark skies, with minimal light pollution allowing stargazers to clearly observe constellations, planets, and even the Milky Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heathland and wooded landscapes create a ‘peaceful’ atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for night sky enthusiasts.

Snowdonia in Wales, tops the UK rankings as the best location for stargazing.

With an elevation of 700 metres and extremely low light pollution, and offers views of the Milky Way, constellations, and even meteor showers.

The vast national park provides numerous vantage points, ensuring an ‘unforgettable’ stargazing experience.