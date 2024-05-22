West Sussex man is British arm wrestling champion for the third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Sussex man has been crowned the British arm wrestling champion for the third year in a row.

Mitchell Tutt, who lives in Yapton, took home super heavyweight gold at this year’s British arm wrestling championship, which took place at Escape Bar and Lounge in Worthing on May 18.

An arm wrestler for the last eight years, Mr Tutt said this championship win was a ‘special’ way to round out his achievements in the sport. “I wanted to go for that hattrick of wins,” he said. “And it’s great because, over the last three years, my left arm has never been pinned. So I’m basically the undefeated British champion, as well.”

A former powerlifter and competitive strong man with a swathe of medals already under his belt, Mr Tutt said he turned to arm-wrestling because he wanted a more direct, visceral way to test his strength. “I enjoyed strongman, but it was just lifting weights. Whereas this, it’s almost like a combat sport. You’re facing off against another person who’s trained just as hard as you,” he said. "It comes own to who wants it more, really.”

Mitchell, The Vanilla Gorilla, Tutt.

Mr Tutt’s grit, strength and determination as an arm-wrestler has earned him the nickname ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’ amongst fellow competitors, but this latest win is just the latest chapter in a successful few years for the athlete. In 2023, he faced off against Canadian arm-wrestler John Thompson on a super-show in Ireland, as well as winning several other similar face offs in Manchester and Lancashire to maintain his undefeated streak.