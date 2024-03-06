West Sussex man rocks out for deaf children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terry and his covers band, Euphoria, performed a storming gig in front of over 200 fans at the Chequer Mead Theatre in East Grinstead, to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary and raise money for the charity in a fundraising drive which will culminate in Terry running the London Marathon on 21 April.

Terry chose to fundraise for National Deaf Children’s Society because his daughter Alannah, now 21, was born deaf and his family was supported by the charity.

All in all, Terry hopes to raise in excess of £4,000 for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

Terry performs with Euphoria

Terry lives in East Grinstead with his wife Pam, his two grown up children, Maddy and Alannah, and his three stepchildren, Kayleigh, Alannah and Isabella.

Terry is no stranger to fundraising for the National Deaf Children’s Society. He previously made a tandem skydive for the charity to mark his 40th birthday, which raised around £2,500.

Terry said: “The gig was fantastic, the audience loved it, it was a great evening.

“I’ve been a supporter of the National Deaf Children’s Society for a very long time. They were so generous in the early days with Alannah, helping us with all sorts of advice and information.

“All I’m doing is just trying to pay back a little of the help and support they gave to Alannah and my family all those years ago. I’ll never forget your kindness.”

Tamsin Bayliss, who supports fundraisers for the National Deaf Children’s Society, commented: “I want to say a huge thank you to Terry for his fantastic fundraising effort for us. As if taking on the London Marathon weren’t enough, he’s donating the proceeds from his band’s anniversary gig to us as well! You’re a hero, Terry, we can’t thank you enough.