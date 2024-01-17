A West Sussex man is celebrating after scooping a major win on the National Lottery.

The lucky winner – known only as Mr V – has won £10,000 a month for a year after matching the five main numbers in the lottery’s ‘Set For Life’ draw on New Year’s Day.

The mystery winner is using his winnings to pay off his mortgage and take a holiday.

The lucky man, who played a selection of random numbers via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

A West Sussex man has won £10,000 a month for a year on the National Lottery

Interactive winners have an opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or – like this winner – release some details through partial publicity.

National Lottery senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter said: “Wow, what an incredible way to kick off the new year! Fantastic news for Mr V who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a year, paying off his mortgage and going on a lovely holiday.”

