West Sussex man to take on epic Mount Everest trek for charity Diabetes UK

A man from West Sussex is taking on an epic challenge in aid of charity next month.

James Nicholls will set off for Mount Everest on a freezing, 80-mile trek on November 9 to raise money for Diabetes UK.

The 29-year-old, who works for the South Downs National Park Authority, has a passion for running, hiking, and mountaineering and has completed eight marathons, but this is his greatest challenge yet.

James, who grew up in Midhurst and currently lives in Wheat Gardens, Yapton, lives with diabetes and has to take medicine every day to control the condition.

However, he has been training hard in preparation, with his beloved beagle Hercules by his side.

He said: “My wife Moyra is a bit concerned that something may happen but I’m confident it will all be ok. I have prepared myself like an Olympic athlete.

“As you can imagine I’m incredibly excited as final plans are now in place.

“My blood glucose levels still fluctuate but my most recent tests have been reassuring. I’ve been passed fit for the hike.”

At the start of the adventure, James will hike to a base camp more than 5,000 metres high in the Himalayas where he will sleep in a tent in subzero temperatures.

He plans to complete the trek in about 13 days, with nine of those spent climbing the mountain.

However, despite his confident attitude, James added that he is aware of the risks of the challenge ahead, but hopes that he will be able to raise several thousands of pounds with his efforts.

To donate to James’s fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/jamesebc2023.

