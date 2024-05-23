West Sussex man who has £100,000 barbie collection wants his own museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Giovanni Madonia is a leading authority on Barbie and is considered to have one of the largest collections in the World.

The collector is estimated to have around 4,000 Barbie dolls. Giovanni Madondia said: “I’ve collected Barbie dolls for over 14 years. I started as a teenager but I liked Barbie since I was a little boy. I’d look into the toy shops and I’d love look at them.

“However it wasn't easy to buy one as they were expensive as a kid. I’d also see little girls my age at the time playing with the dolls and I wished to play with the Barbies, even when I was in my teens I thought this.

“I started up a collection when my cousin bought me a Barbie doll. The collection went from Barbie houses, swimming pools, her sister, Ken, and much more very quickly.”

Giovanni Madonia with his Barbie collection in Felpham, West Sussex.

The collection is estimated to be over £100,000 in value and Giovanni is well-known for his collection on TV and online.

He was included on the BBC News Breakfast Show back in 2009. He’s also had the likes of the Antiques Road Show, Paul O'Grady's show, Radio Four with Richard Coles, The Telegraph and other magazines across Europe feature him.

The Italian enthusiast also revealed that he wants his own museum to showcase his dolls.

He added: “It would be great for a museum to have my dolls on display, other collectors and visitors can visit.

Giovanni in one room of his Barbie collection in Sicily.

"Even famous people would have the chance to see what I have. I have a lot more dolls in my home in Sicily, too. I have around two large rooms with a lot more barbie dolls, so to potentially have them in a exhibit would be fantastic."

Glenn Smart has been with Giovanni for 20 years and commented about his partner’s addiction to collecting the popular dolls.

He said: “His obsession was kept from me when we first met but if you’re going to be addicted to something Barbie isn’t all that bad!

“It’s not difficult living with him because we’re very independent and we let each other have our own passions, just like mine for art and literature. I think that’s important in a relationship.

"My friends embrace the enthusiasm Giovanni has for Barbie when they come round, too.”