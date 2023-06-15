West Sussex man who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 12 wins British Citizens Award

A West Sussex man who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just 12 years old has been recognised with a British Citizens Award.

Tyler Murphy, from West Sussex, is one of 26 people to have won the award, which is now in its ninth year and recognises extraordinary people who make positive contributions to their communities.

Tyler was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010, when he was only 12 years old, and underwent surgery which left him with impaired vision and needing a wheelchair. Shortly after that, he suffered a stroke and had to fight hard to regain his mobility.

During his rehabilitation, he stayed at CLIC house in Bristol, which acts as a home from home for children receiving cancer treatment. During his last week there, he bought some of the other children a comic book and toy – and their response was the driving force behind the creation of Tyler’s Trust.

The trust, which forms part of the reason Tyler won the British Citizenship Award, provides a range of gifts for children suffering with brain tumours or life-altering conditions. The box of goodies includes a balloon, a teddy bear, a bandana, a mug, pens and a journal – each one personalised to the child to make them feel special. Goody bags are also given to the siblings of children undergoing intensive treatment, who often feel scared or uncomfortable in an unfamiliar environment.

Tyler will be honoured with the award at Westminster Palace on June 29. The medals will be presented by TV presenter Matt Allwright, famous for his work with The One Show, and attended by BCA patrons like Dame Mary Perkins, the founder of Specsavers, and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia, a deputy leader of The Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords.

