Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
51 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
51 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
15 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

West Sussex museum secures £433,766 grant to undertake major project

Amberley Museum has recently been successful in an application to the Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND) to restore and upgrade the historically important Bagging Shed area.

By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:06 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 07:07 GMT

The Bagging Shed area is a scheduled monument that has been identified as a historic building at risk by Historic England. It also has an important story to tell as a significant part of the original chalk and limeworks site. The Bagging Shed area includes the original route of the railway line into the site from the main line, the remains of a Victorian lime kiln, and the main visitor entrance and shop.

Richard Vernon (Chair, Board of Trustees) said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is immensely exciting news for Amberley Museum as it represents the first major project that we will undertake following the challenging times we have gone through in the last few years. This project demonstrates the significance of these buildings and will help support other improvements to the site in the short and medium term.”

Most Popular
Amberley Museum has recently been successful in an application to the Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND) to restore and upgrade the historically important Bagging Shed area.
Amberley Museum has recently been successful in an application to the Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND) to restore and upgrade the historically important Bagging Shed area.
Amberley Museum has recently been successful in an application to the Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND) to restore and upgrade the historically important Bagging Shed area.

The work is scheduled to take place over the coming winter and early spring 2024 and the overall project should hopefully be completed at some point in 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once the work has been completed, visitors will receive a much more coherent introduction to the site, discovering the historic chalk quarrying and lime production in an evocative environment. Visitors will find it easier to navigate the entrance with improved ramp access and better interpretation of this area and the collection of artefacts that are displayed within the Bagging Shed will be better conserved and interpreted for the future.

Amberley MuseumHistoric EnglandVictorian