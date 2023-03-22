Amberley Museum has recently been successful in an application to the Museum Estates and Development Fund (MEND) to restore and upgrade the historically important Bagging Shed area.

The Bagging Shed area is a scheduled monument that has been identified as a historic building at risk by Historic England. It also has an important story to tell as a significant part of the original chalk and limeworks site. The Bagging Shed area includes the original route of the railway line into the site from the main line, the remains of a Victorian lime kiln, and the main visitor entrance and shop.

Richard Vernon (Chair, Board of Trustees) said:

“This is immensely exciting news for Amberley Museum as it represents the first major project that we will undertake following the challenging times we have gone through in the last few years. This project demonstrates the significance of these buildings and will help support other improvements to the site in the short and medium term.”

The work is scheduled to take place over the coming winter and early spring 2024 and the overall project should hopefully be completed at some point in 2024.

