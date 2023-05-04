Andrew, one of the UK’s leading violinists, festival directors, string educationalists and music entrepreneurs, said he was honoured and hugely privileged to have been invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace this week.

“The palace hold four of these receptions a year and I was invited because of my work in music and I saw that there were one or two very famous musicians there but really it was all sorts of people who've contributed to society in a very strong way. I was invited for what I have done for music and perhaps particularly for the Shipley Arts Festival.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, a champion of charitable causes and a dedicated ambassador of music’s power to change lives, promotes the transformative nature of performance across the world working with consulates, businesses and charities.

Andrew Bernardi

“I met Prince Charles, as he then was, once before 15 years ago and he was a lovely guy. In my view he is way beyond his time in terms of his vision. He is a great patron of music and a great patron of our natural environment and a great patron of all that it is to be British. I'm a huge supporter of Charles and not just because he is our monarch but because of all he stands for beyond the monarchy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad