West Sussex has been named one of the most expensive counties to have a wedding, with it expected to cost couples a minimum of £16,306, new research has revealed.

Creditfix said it analysed the average cost of a wedding across all English counties to reveal the locations that are the most and least expensive to plan a wedding.

Creditfix collated the starting prices of venues, decor, photography, entertainment, outfits and the added luxury of a honeymoon getaway.

Couples planning their wedding in West Sussex can be expected to spend on average £16,306 as it came first out of all the Home Counties, the research revealed.

West Sussex has been named one of the most expensive counties to have a wedding. Picture: Adobe Stock

Venues in this location have a starting price of £4,694, with individual elements such as photography having a minimum spend of £1,355 and entertainment starting at £489, Creditfix said.

Its research revealed that Hertfordshire is the most expensive location to host a wedding in the UK, costing £18,428.

The top 10 most expensive locations for weddings were, according to the research:

Hertfordshire - £18,428

Hampshire - £17,033

Gloucestershire - £16,961

Surrey - £16,936

Somerset - £16,724

Kent - £16,359

West Sussex - £16,306

Derbyshire - £16,179

Lancashire - £16,013

The top 10 least expensive locations were, according to the data:

Durham - £12,778

Tyne and Wear - £13,000

Berkshire - £13,058

Nottinghamshire - £13,068

Staffordshire - £13,156

Northumberland - £13,480

West Midlands - £13,646

South Yorkshire - £13,666

Across the UK, the average cost of a wedding gown is £1,350, and £300 for grooms wear and then some may have to factor in costs for the extended bridal party, Creditfix said.

It added that high outfit prices have sparked a rising trend on TikTok, with the hashtag #diyweddingdress garnering 126.5 million views, as brides look for budget-friendly dresses to help the cost of the big day go further.

Those wanting to have a honeymoon can be expected to spend on average £6,789, which could be why couples are waiting to go away after the wedding, Creditfix said.

Layla Johnson, finance and budgeting expert at Creditfix said: “Weddings are a joyous occasion and should be celebrated in style, but they are becoming increasingly more expensive. It can be easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of planning a wedding but it’s important to keep a budget in mind.