West Sussex named as one of top 10 most expensive counties in UK to have a wedding

West Sussex has been named one of the most expensive counties to have a wedding, with it expected to cost couples a minimum of £16,306, new research has revealed.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:40 BST

Creditfix said it analysed the average cost of a wedding across all English counties to reveal the locations that are the most and least expensive to plan a wedding.

Creditfix collated the starting prices of venues, decor, photography, entertainment, outfits and the added luxury of a honeymoon getaway.

Couples planning their wedding in West Sussex can be expected to spend on average £16,306 as it came first out of all the Home Counties, the research revealed.

West Sussex has been named one of the most expensive counties to have a wedding. Picture: Adobe StockWest Sussex has been named one of the most expensive counties to have a wedding. Picture: Adobe Stock
Venues in this location have a starting price of £4,694, with individual elements such as photography having a minimum spend of £1,355 and entertainment starting at £489, Creditfix said.

Its research revealed that Hertfordshire is the most expensive location to host a wedding in the UK, costing £18,428.

The top 10 most expensive locations for weddings were, according to the research:

Hertfordshire - £18,428

Hampshire - £17,033

Gloucestershire - £16,961

Surrey - £16,936

Somerset - £16,724

Kent - £16,359

North Yorkshire - £16,307

West Sussex - £16,306

Derbyshire - £16,179

Lancashire - £16,013

The top 10 least expensive locations were, according to the data:

Greater Manchester - £12,659

Durham - £12,778

West Yorkshire - £12,911

Tyne and Wear - £13,000

Berkshire - £13,058

Nottinghamshire - £13,068

Staffordshire - £13,156

Northumberland - £13,480

West Midlands - £13,646

South Yorkshire - £13,666

Across the UK, the average cost of a wedding gown is £1,350, and £300 for grooms wear and then some may have to factor in costs for the extended bridal party, Creditfix said.

It added that high outfit prices have sparked a rising trend on TikTok, with the hashtag #diyweddingdress garnering 126.5 million views, as brides look for budget-friendly dresses to help the cost of the big day go further.

Those wanting to have a honeymoon can be expected to spend on average £6,789, which could be why couples are waiting to go away after the wedding, Creditfix said.

Layla Johnson, finance and budgeting expert at Creditfix said: “Weddings are a joyous occasion and should be celebrated in style, but they are becoming increasingly more expensive. It can be easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of planning a wedding but it’s important to keep a budget in mind.

“It might be tempting to put big costs on a credit card or take out a loan, but this could lead to financial pressures and unwanted stress. Setting financial goals and taking the time to save will help plan your wedding in a more relaxed way. However, if you find that you go over budget and are worried about covering the cost of what you owe for your special day, it’s important to seek professional support through solutions such as a debt management plan, debt relief order or Individual Voluntary Arrangement.”

