Creditfix said it analysed the average cost of a wedding across all English counties to reveal the locations that are the most and least expensive to plan a wedding.
Creditfix collated the starting prices of venues, decor, photography, entertainment, outfits and the added luxury of a honeymoon getaway.
Couples planning their wedding in West Sussex can be expected to spend on average £16,306 as it came first out of all the Home Counties, the research revealed.
Venues in this location have a starting price of £4,694, with individual elements such as photography having a minimum spend of £1,355 and entertainment starting at £489, Creditfix said.
Its research revealed that Hertfordshire is the most expensive location to host a wedding in the UK, costing £18,428.
The top 10 most expensive locations for weddings were, according to the research:
Hertfordshire - £18,428
Hampshire - £17,033
Gloucestershire - £16,961
Surrey - £16,936
Somerset - £16,724
Kent - £16,359
North Yorkshire - £16,307
West Sussex - £16,306
Derbyshire - £16,179
Lancashire - £16,013
The top 10 least expensive locations were, according to the data:
Greater Manchester - £12,659
Durham - £12,778
West Yorkshire - £12,911
Tyne and Wear - £13,000
Berkshire - £13,058
Nottinghamshire - £13,068
Staffordshire - £13,156
Northumberland - £13,480
West Midlands - £13,646
South Yorkshire - £13,666
Across the UK, the average cost of a wedding gown is £1,350, and £300 for grooms wear and then some may have to factor in costs for the extended bridal party, Creditfix said.
It added that high outfit prices have sparked a rising trend on TikTok, with the hashtag #diyweddingdress garnering 126.5 million views, as brides look for budget-friendly dresses to help the cost of the big day go further.
Those wanting to have a honeymoon can be expected to spend on average £6,789, which could be why couples are waiting to go away after the wedding, Creditfix said.
Layla Johnson, finance and budgeting expert at Creditfix said: “Weddings are a joyous occasion and should be celebrated in style, but they are becoming increasingly more expensive. It can be easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of planning a wedding but it’s important to keep a budget in mind.
“It might be tempting to put big costs on a credit card or take out a loan, but this could lead to financial pressures and unwanted stress. Setting financial goals and taking the time to save will help plan your wedding in a more relaxed way. However, if you find that you go over budget and are worried about covering the cost of what you owe for your special day, it’s important to seek professional support through solutions such as a debt management plan, debt relief order or Individual Voluntary Arrangement.”