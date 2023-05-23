Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex road to shut tonight as emergency cable works take place

A West Sussex road is set to shut tonight as emergency works take place.
By Joe Stack
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:34 BST

Lower Street in Pulborough will shut from 8pm this evening (Tuesday, May 23) as engineers complete emergency cable works. It is estimated that the works will be completed by 12pm tomorrow.

West Sussex Highways said in a statement this afternoon: “Lower Street, Pulborough is closed overnight eastbound from 8pm 23 May for @UKPowerNetworks to complete emergency cable work.

"The closure will be manned and the diversion route clearly marked on all approaches. We anticipate work will be completed by midday 24 May.”

Image courtesy of West Sussex HighwaysImage courtesy of West Sussex Highways
