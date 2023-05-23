Lower Street in Pulborough will shut from 8pm this evening (Tuesday, May 23) as engineers complete emergency cable works. It is estimated that the works will be completed by 12pm tomorrow.
West Sussex Highways said in a statement this afternoon: “Lower Street, Pulborough is closed overnight eastbound from 8pm 23 May for @UKPowerNetworks to complete emergency cable work.
"The closure will be manned and the diversion route clearly marked on all approaches. We anticipate work will be completed by midday 24 May.”