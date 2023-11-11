West Sussex solar farm underwater following severe flooding
A solar farm in West Sussex was seen underwater following severe flooding.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Flansham solar farm near Bognor Regis was seen underwater following severe flooding in the region which has continued since Storm Ciaran.
Last week, The Environment Agency (EA) issued flood warnings and alerts across East and West Sussex following the arrival of Storm Ciaran.
The news comes after a week and a half of flooding throughout Bognor Regis, Bersted, Felpham and Pagham, with major roads like Shripney Road partially closed to deal with floods, and Bersted residents reporting flood water almost ankle deep in some parts of the parish.