The unveiling of a memorial plaque to the actor Moore Marriott in Bognor Regis took place on Saturday, September 14.

Moore Marriott was one of the leading character actors of the first half of the 20th century.

The star of the silver screen appeared in over 300 films, was an icon of silent cinema. Moore Marriott went on to become a household name alongside Will Hay and Arthur Askey in the 1930s and 1940s. In his later years, Moore Marriott had a grocer's store in Bognor Regis. He stayed in the town and it is where he passed away on 11 December 1949. This was just eight months after the death of his comedy partner Will Hay. As the plaque will be unveiled at a private home, the organisers decided to keep the ceremony small, inviting only a few people from Moore's family who could make it on the day.

Moore’s grandchildren; Gill, Jack Georgina and Bob plus his great-granddaughters Sonia and Sally were in attendance for the unveiling. Tom Marshall who started the Will Hay Appreciation Society back in 2009 attended and gave a speech at the private event. Tom said:

Moore Marriott's grandchildren, with Mayor and mayoress of bishop's wallop, Tom Marshall and Bob Golding. The unveiling of a memorial plaque to the actor Moore Marriott at Rose Green Rd, Bognor Regis. SR24091601 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

"Thanks to everyone who’s travelled to be here.. Thanks to Mike and Ann, who have allowed us to install the memorial plaque here today."

Actor Bob Golding said a few words about Moore’s life too. He said: “I have adored everything he’s done… I became a big fan of black-and-white comedy films in my childhood… Moore Mariott has done over 300 films silent and spoken word films, this is a huge career achievement and a real tribute to his talent.

“It’s an enviable career that fully deserves the acknowledgement he’s getting today.