A convoy of motorbikes will journey through the A27 in West Sussex to mark what would have been India Buchanan’s 18th birthday.

India, from Rustington, died in hospital after a motorcycle incident on A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington on Friday, November 18, 2023 – four days after her 17th birthday.

Her life support was turned off on November 20 at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A year on, the national bike group WeAreMoTo has organised an 18th birthday ride out for India on Saturday evening (November 18) – starting from the World's End pub in Patching at 6pm and ending at Swanbourne Lake in Arundel.

India Buchanan, from Rustington, died in hospital after an incident on A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington (Photo: Sussex Police)

"There will be a huge turn out and a massive convoy of riders,” said India’s mum, Amanda Buchanan-Hills, who will be riding on one of the bikes.

“We will remember this special little girl on her 18th birthday – a birthday that was taken away from her.

"India’s not here but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t turned 18 somewhere. It’s so hard but I can’t let it go by unnoticed.”

WeAreMoTo founder Xavi Champion – who was idolised by India – also organised a stunning motorbike cortège for the teenager’s funeral last December.

WeAreMoTo founder Xavi Champion – who was idolised by India – organised a stunning motorbike cortège for the teenager’s funeral in December 2022. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Xavi has approached us again and wanted to help us do something tomorrow,” Amanda said.

"There will be a big turn-out – not just bikes from WeAreMoTo but the kids from Chichester College, where India went, as well as family and friends.

“The pub [staff] are very accommodating for the bikers – we will have a little table with a box to share memories of India.

“India only really got into bikes in the last year she was with us but the community is incredible, it’s absolutely amazing. Xavi is quite a big deal himself, and he’s a busy guy, but he’s been brilliant all year.”

Amanda said she will conquer her fear of travelling on a motorbike to honour her daughter’s memory.

"I’m going on the back of a bike which I’ve been absolutely terrified of doing,” she said.

"I’ve got a very good, trusted friend, who has a beautiful bike, that India used to really admire in the village.

"We’ve been out twice now. Last night, we hit the 70mph mark and I was absolutely terrified but I’m going to do it for her.

"Being her mum, it helps having things to do – like planning this and other practical things. Getting on a bike is very psychological as it’s how she was killed but it’s something to put my mind to.

"We’ve all got our purple hoodies, which will be prominent. That was her favourite colour.”

Paying tribute to her daughter, Amanda said India ‘touched so many people’s lives’.

She added: “People have got in touch with me from the most random of places. They’ve had the loveliest things to say about her. It’s pretty overwhelming at times but amazing too.

"India was just so kind. She was the one to befriend someone being bullied. She looked after children that were struggling.

"She was an animal-nut. She had a little cat here which is still here and has not moved from her room.

"She was just my right arm. After her dad died, it was just me and her on her own for eight years.

"It’s hard but the support we’ve had is incredible.