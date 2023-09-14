Full Fibre broadband is being introduced in three West Sussex locations and will be available to more than 25,000 homes and businesses.

Openreach has announced that Chichester, Middleton-on-Sea and Pagham will join more than 2,800 UK towns, cities, boroughs, villages and hamlets included in its ultrafast Full Fibre broadband build plans.

Across West Sussex, about 152,000 homes and businesses in places such as Billingshurst, Bognor Regis, East Grinstead, Horsham and Worthing already have access and investment is planned in other local locations including Arundel, Bosham, Eastergate, Petworth and Pulborough.

The broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

“Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.”

Kieran Wines, Openreach partnership director, added: “We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.”

41 exchange areas across West Sussex are now included in the company’s build programme, including 29 in the hardest to serve ‘final third’ of the county.