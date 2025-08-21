West Sussex town named among UK’s top TV show capitals

New research has revealed the UK’s ‘top TV show capitals’ with Haywards Heath ranking in 13th place.

The study, which was conducted by OLGB, analysed factors like the average review scores from platforms like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes for shows filmed in an area, as well as how popular each location is among fans who want to visit based on search data.

People can read the full research at www.olbg.com/blogs/most-loved-filming-locations-uk.

Dudley in the West Midlands came in first by scoring 9.42 out of 10. This market town has been the setting for many TV shows, including Dancing on the Edge and Peaky Blinders. Dudley also had the second-highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score for shows filmed in the area, at 94 per cent.

Jake Ashton, Senior News Editor at OLBG, said: “TV shows have a unique way of bringing places to life, turning ordinary towns and cities into iconic settings that fans are eager to visit.

“Our report reveals the UK’s top filming locations that have captured viewers’ imaginations and become hotspots for TV tourists. The report reveals which locations offer the best mix of on-screen magic and real-world charm by looking at critic and audience ratings, Google searches, and hotel prices.”

He said: “Larger cities like London and Manchester naturally feature the most filming locations, as they’re home to plenty of TV studios and production offices. While Bradford, Keighley, and Shipley stand out as budget-friendly gems.”

The IMDB has a list of TV shows and films using Haywards Heath as a filming location, including Downton Abbey, Foyle's War and The Theory of Everything.