West Sussex trail hunting community raises money for local Air Ambulance charity

Henry Dallal

Henry Dallal, who lives in Sussex, shared his incredible behind-the-scenes photographs of equine pageantry, offering his unique perspective on the Coronation of King Charles III and much more.

The presentation, which took place at South Downs Memorial Hall in Midhurst, raised over £1,700 for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) – a charity which is so important to the trail hunting community in West Sussex.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Around 120 people from across the trail hunting community attended the evening – from past hunt masters, hunt participants as well as local residents from Midhurst, Petworth and Haslemere.

Trish Morley, Master of Foxhounds at the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt, said: “The evening was a visual and storytelling delight which really celebrated nature, horses and royalty through the lens of Henry Dallal.

“We are so proud to continue supporting Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey and the invaluable work they do. This donation exemplifies our ongoing commitment to the air ambulance, and we are immensely grateful for the service they provide. The fact that the air ambulance can land almost anywhere if you were to need it is a huge comfort to those who trail hunt or ride horses in the local area.”

Henry Dallal said: “It was a pleasure to share photos and stories from special moments around the world in celebration of British Pageantry for a very distinguished gathering to benefit a very unique cause.”

Henry Dallal, the internationally renowned photographer, worked with the late Queen for many years and famously captured the Queen's 96th birthday portrait which shows Her Majesty standing in between two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex is a life-saving rapid response charity, serving the south east of England. The organisation is not publicly funded and relies on fundraising to help save lives across Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex.

The unveiling of the total amount raised with Sue Pearson and Mike Charman from the Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance was by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk at a recent meet.

Ruby Hunt, Sussex Community Fundraiser for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex, said: “Last year we were needed more than ever before, and responded to over 3,000 incidents. 13% of these were in East Sussex and 16% in West Sussex. We rely on donations to remain operational, so we are really grateful for the hunting community’s continued support. This donation could buy enough fuel for five lifesaving missions, enabling us to reach patients who urgently need our help.”

