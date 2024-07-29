Multiple caravans have parked outside Littlehampton Wave in Sea Road – and near East Beach today (Monday, July 29).

According to reports on social media, the same group parked in the Asda car park on Sunday night and at Rustington Greensward.

This comes after dozens of motorhomes parked up at Goring Gap on Saturday after leaving Lancing Beach Green, and previously, Hove Lawns.

In its latest statement, when the travellers were in Hove, Sussex Police said officers were monitoring an ‘unauthorised encampment’ off Kingsway Court, Queens Gardens on Thursday.

The public were encouraged to ‘report any crime or suspicious activity’.

Adur & Worthing Councils issued a statement on Saturday – after the group moved from Lancing to Goring Gap. Police officers were seen at both locations.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware that members of the travelling community are currently located at Goring Gap. All relevant agencies including Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council are aware and are reviewing the situation.”

The group has seemingly now moved onto the Arun district of West Sussex. Three police vehicles have been seen outside the Wave leisure centre.

What does the law say?

In June 2022 it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said traveller encampments can be a ‘challenge’ for local authorities and the police force.

At a performance and accountability meeting with police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, Ms Shiner said Sussex Police were one of the first forces to use the new powers.

She said the 39 uses related to 122 encampments across the whole of Sussex, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

What happens after you make a report

Members of the travelling communities, including gypsies and travellers, periodically visit West Sussex. Adur and Worthing Council said this happens ‘most commonly in the summer’ and for ‘short periods at a time’.

A spokesperson added: “Adur & Worthing Councils welcome all communities to visit and enjoy our local area, and we also work together with partners to make sure visits by travelling communities work for everyone.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is the lead authority for managing such visits but local councils provide access to bins; and – ‘where appropriate’ – toilets on the sites; deal with reports of fly-tipping and ensure sites are cleaned up after groups have moved on ‘repair any damage caused to the sites afterwards’.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Once we receive a report we will visit a site to check: its tidiness; how much it's disrupting local residents and businesses; whether it's obstructing highways or public rights of way; if there are any welfare or humanitarian issues.

"We will tolerate an encampment for a short time if the campers are behaving, the site is tidy and other circumstances allow.

"We are likely to evict if the camp is causing a nuisance or campers aren't behaving. Usually we agree an acceptable deadline with the campers. This is cheaper and quicker than taking legal action.

“If we can't agree an eviction deadline there are powers the police can use. We have to apply these in line with the Human Rights Act and Race Relations Act, otherwise we may be challenged in court.”

Sussex Police responds to ‘any reports of anti-social behaviour or crime’ involving either the travelling communities or the settled community – the site where they are staying and the area nearby, the county council said.

Police officers also liaise with the Gypsy and Traveller Advisory Group to ‘promote equality and tackle hate crime’.

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime, including hate crime: call 101 or make a report on the Sussex Police website. However if you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

