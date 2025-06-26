West Sussex village finds way to outfox the foxes as random items go missing

Kleptomaniac foxes have been playing havoc in a West Sussex village, taking random items like boots, a boxing glove and even clothes off a washing line.

But the residents are getting their own back and one resourceful local business has found a way to outfox the foxes.

Family-owned stone and builders merchants Benton Weatherstone, in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, seems to be a hotspot for activity, especially late at night.

Steve Jones said: "We kept spotting random shoes and belongings turning up in our yard at Benton Weatherstone.

Foxes often steal things to play with, including shoes, gardening gloves, laundry, golf balls and sponges

"Then we saw a post on Facebook from a lady in Ferring Street, ten minutes away, saying she’d lost a shoe and we thought we had it!

"We have had a variety of things turn up, such as a dog coat which was taken off somebody’s washing line, a boxing glove, some towels, Tupperware bowls and put plenty of shoes.

"Rather than keep or discard the items we’re finding, we made a box to put all the items in from the naughty foxes."

Victims of the foxes have been delighted to get their treasures back and there has been much amusement over beating the foxes at their own game.

Steve Jones with the 'fox box' at Benton Weatherstone in Ferring

Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media, who lives nearby, said: "We keep picking the foxes up on our cameras carrying things in their mouth and then disappearing into Benton Weatherstone.

"We have lost a boot, some golf shoes and a dog harness in the past. Looking forward to seeing what the foxes turn up with next!"

Lost and found items from the foxes can be found at the gates to the brickyard in Brook Lane.

Sussex Wildlife Trust says fox cubs often steal things to play with, including shoes, gardening gloves, laundry, golf balls and sponges.

Items in the 'fox box' have included a boxing glove and shoes

It is not like kleptomania in humans, it is more curiosity. They will investigate anything that might be a potential source of food.

Young foxes treat items as toys but they soon grow out of this behaviour, becoming increasingly self-sufficient throughout the summer months, until they are almost indistinguishable from their parents by September.