The Angmering Park Estate has offered assurances about the use of wire animal snares after a badger 'in a traumatised state' was discovered by a visitor.

The estate has issued a statement, in response to concerns raised about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “In conjunction with DEFRA and Natural England we have a nature revival project on our estate to reverse the catastrophic (90 per cent) decline in many ground nesting birds such as lapwing, corn bunting, skylarks, yellow hammers, grey partridge and more recently the curlew. This project has brought about a significant revival in all these bird species as evidenced by the wife who heard them all singing.

“As part of this work we have to control foxes during the nesting season through the use of humane cable restraints. These are a modern device developed by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT). We strictly follow the GWCT’s best practice guidelines at all times .

"We do not use old fashioned snares and we would never set an HCR with the intention of killing a badger or anywhere near to a badger set.

“All our HCRs have a release ring which is designed to open if a badger is inadvertently caught so it will be immediately released and these rings work extremely effectively. All our HCRs are also checked by a keeper soon after dawn and if ever a badger was still restrained it would be released without harm."

This comes after concerns were raised by a visitor to the area.

The visitor, from Devon, took a walk with his wife in the Angmering Park Estate – which is owned by the Duke of Norfolk.

A letter to Sussex World read: “The estate, by all accounts, is a beautiful place – an absolute oasis of greenery tucked away in the middle of what is becoming an increasingly built-up area. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and the fresh new greenery made it a joy to be alive. That is, until a shocking discovery marred the whole experience for my wife and cast a long shadow over her trip to West Sussex.

"[We] came across a badger trapped inside a wire snare. The animal was still alive, but in a traumatised state."

Dr Roger Draycott, director of advisory and education at GWCT, said humane cable restraints are a ‘far cry from old fashioned snares’.

He added: “They are a vital tool for fox control at times of year when crops are tall and other forms of control are not possible. These modern devices, designed and tested by wildlife research scientists, catch and restrain animals unharmed until they can be either dispatched or released humanely.

"They exceed international humane trapping standards when used according to the Government endorsed code of practice.

"Use of these devices by trained wildlife professionals allows predation pressure to be reduced effectively during the critical period when many ground nesting birds are sitting on eggs or rearing young chicks.

"Rigorous peer-reviewed scientific research by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust has shown that the breeding success of vulnerable nesting birds of conservation concern like curlew, golden plover and grey partridges is significantly higher where these devices are used by professional wildlife managers.

"Fox control, as undertaken by the Norfolk Estate and on many other farms throughout the country, is a vital component of nature recovery and is a key reason why farms that undertake predation management tend to have better conservation outcomes than many nature reserves."