Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A post office and convenience store in the West Sussex village of Hambrook will close after 35 years on Monday, September 30.

Hambrook Stores is set to close its doors, with owner Phillip Cleal planning his retirement.

Phillip said: "You have such a variety of friendly people passing through the shop, all sorts it’s been great. It’s time to move on and retire, I’ve got to think of my health as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A send-off party was arranged for the Hambrook Stores sub-postmaster, which saw 80 people attend to send their best wishes to Phillip. It was dubbed the ‘best party the village his seen in a decade’ by locals.

The post office and convenience store in Hambrook, Chichester is closing after 35 years.

Phillip Cleal said the event for him ‘brought a tear’ to his eye. He added: “It was absolutely amazing, you would’ve never thought in a small village like this that the closing would get that much attention, it was unbelievable."

John Letheren, who’s been a Hambrook resident for 58 years commented on the closure of the store. He said. “Phillip has been a real member of the village, helping everyone out.

"He’s always extremely helpful and we’re certainly going to miss him. It’s the centre of the village. If people need information, Phillip has always been there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He does all sorts of things to help out, he even gives elderly people who can’t walk very well lifts down to the bus too.

Philip Cleal, the Sub-postmaster at Hambrook Stores who's been running the village shop for 35 years has decided to call it quits.

"He will certainly be a local legend.”

Alan Kerr, who’s lived in the village for 35 years said: “It’s a huge loss for the village. Villages need shops and post offices and we’re losing both. It’s tragic, it means we have to go to Bosham, Southbourne or even Chichester to use the post office.”

When speaking about the party that took place for the retiring shop owner, Alan added: “It was a lovely thing.

"This hasn’t happened before and it might not happen again. This has been the heart of the village and we’re losing. Everyone came to pay tribute to Phillip and what he’s done for us."

Nita Fielder, who always got her papers from the village shop said: “Phillip always has something for everyone, we’re going to miss him dreadfully.”