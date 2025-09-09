West Sussex village pub launches new dedicated pie menu

A new dedicated pie menu has been launched by a West Sussex village pub.

The Crown Inn at Dial Post near Horsham is offering a variety of pie dishes to suit all tastes, including vegetarian and vegan.

It all started in 2010 when owner and head chef James Middleton Burn perfected his unique technique for crafting individual handmade pies.

His steak and ale and chicken and leek pies have been making an appearance on the pub menu ever since and have always been a popular choice among diners.

But now, encouraged by customer appreciation and by co-owner and partner Penelope, James has developed a dedicated pie menu.

“We believe the best pies start with the best ingredients and always use British, locally sourced, seasonal and sustainable produce wherever possible,” said Penny.

“Our pies are also available to cook and eat at home. We offer gluten free options which can be pre-ordered in advance.

“We are always up for creating something bespoke, so if you have a specific pie in mind, let us know!”

Among items on the new pub pie menu are ‘Russian’ described as ‘a hearty Russian pie with layers of cabbage, mushroom, eggs, spinach, rice and onions.’

The vegetarian pie ‘Homity’ is made with Cheddar and Lancashire cheese, sweet onions, leeks and new potatoes while the vegan range consists of organic mixed beans or seitan and mushroom.

Others in an ‘upper crust’ range include Beef bourgignon, chicken tikka, duck a l’orange and venison. There is also a luxury fisherman’s pie and a traditional shepherd’s pie made with Sussex lamb.

The pub, which is dog-friendly, has a beer garden as well as a patio overlooking the village green and also has rooms above the pub and two self-catering cottages.